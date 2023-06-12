Old Main Village to host Classic Car and Motorcycle Show

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Those that have an appreciation for cool, classic cars and motorcycles will have something to gear up for soon!

Old Main Village, in Mankato, managed by The Goodman Group, will be hosting a classic car and motorcycle show on June 25.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own classic vehicles or motorcycles to display at the event.

In addition, there will be popcorn, cotton candy, music, a bouncy house, bake sale and games.

All proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

While reservations are encouraged, the event is free to the public. To RSVP, call 507-388-4200.

