Pleasant conditions ahead of end of week rain chances

Pleasant conditions will stick around through most of the week ahead of increasing rain chances by the end of the week.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Pleasant conditions from sunshine, little to no humidity, and warm temperatures will stick around through a majority of the week before shower and thunderstorm chances return by the end of the week.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s with some areas reaching the low-80s as winds range between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both remain mostly sunny with warming temperatures on the way. Despite the slight rise in temperatures throughout this week, we will remain comfortable with little to no humidity until the rain chances return at the end of the week. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will hover in the mid to upper-80s with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph on Tuesday and winds up to 10 mph on Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by the following morning.

Thursday will remain quiet but gradually become partly cloudy throughout the morning hours. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph at times. Thursday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a slim chance for a few thunderstorms possible after midnight as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area due to a passing cold front. Temperatures will dip and hover in the low-80s across the area with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Winds may be stronger in areas with active thunderstorms. As of right now (Monday morning, June 12) we are not looking at severe weather for Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually clear out of the area through the evening hours leaving behind partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will start off partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Temperatures will remain slightly cooler with highs in the low-80s and winds up to 15 mph at times. Saturday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with humidity decreasing as temperatures hover in the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be slightly breezy up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Early next week is looking to remain rather quiet with mostly sunny skies on Monday becoming partly cloudy by Monday night and Tuesday. From there, skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny through Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm with highs hovering in the mid-80s Monday through Wednesday with winds hovering between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will remain mild as they dip into the mid to upper-60s by the following morning.

