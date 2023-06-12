Your Photos
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council selects new Executive Director

Along with new Executive Board Members, Anna Pollock was elected by the PLRAC Board as its new...
Along with new Executive Board Members, Anna Pollock was elected by the PLRAC Board as its new Executive Director, marking the organization's 30-year anniversary.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council (PLRAC) Board has announced the selection of a new Executive Director.

Along with new Executive Board Members, Anna Pollock was elected by the PLRAC Board as its new Executive Director, marking the organization’s 30-year anniversary.

Pollock, an Honor Student from McNally Smith College of Music, currently serves as Theater Director of the Waseca Drama Department and was previously the Deputy Director with Lead For Minnesota.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to support artists and arts organizations in Southern Minnesota,” said Pollock. “I can’t wait to begin.”

Pollock’s earlier experiences along her career path include time with the Recording Academy and the Grammy Foundation in Los Angeles, and WCCO Radio in Minneapolis.

