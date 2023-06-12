Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Student loan payments to resume in October

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October, the Department of Education said Monday.

The department clarified that interest on the loans will resume Sept. 1. That’s roughly when the Biden administration said its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court rules on a separate loan case.

The recent debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information. Borrowers also can check the federal student aid website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
Listening to America – Homelessness
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
A Delta flight from Connecticut had to be diverted to the JFK International Airport in New York.
Delta plane makes ‘nerve-wracking’ diversion on flight from Connecticut