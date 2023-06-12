A sunny, warm week ahead

Happy Monday! We’re off to a warm, dry start, and that trend will continue through much of the week. The next several days will be sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some places could reach 90 degrees by Thursday. By Friday and into the weekend, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase; however, they will be scattered, and there should still be plenty of dry time throughout the upcoming weekend. We are watching a couple of other things: smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to create hazy conditions this week. Also, the lack of rain and low humidity will lead to elevated grassland fire danger conditions at times throughout the week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be clear, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild, with high temps in the mid-80s. There will be a little smoky haze in the sky from Canadian wildfires. The majority of the smoke will be elevated, but some will make it to the surface. According to the MPCA, the air quality index will stay in the moderate category through Wednesday.

It will be more of the same on Wednesday and Thursday. Lots of sunshine with high temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. The Grassland Fire Danger Index will be elevated later this week due to the recent lack of rain, warm temperatures and low humidity. Please be careful with anything fire-related.

Our overall pattern will change by late week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Friday afternoon and night, Saturday, and Sunday. While there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, the weekend certainly won’t be a wash. There will still be plenty of sunshine and plenty of dry time. Stay tuned. The weather team will have updates on the weekend as we get closer.

