Two individuals in custody after drive-by shooting in Austin

Manamany Abella, 23, was taken into custody on Saturday and is currently being held at Mower...
Manamany Abella, 23, was taken into custody on Saturday and is currently being held at Mower County Jail. Another individual, Cham Oman, 28, is also in police custody, according to the Minnesota BCA.
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Austin arrest two suspects in connection to a deadly shooting.

Manamany Abella, 23, was taken into custody on Saturday and is currently being held at Mower County Jail.

Another individual, Cham Oman, 28, is also in police custody, according to the Minnesota BCA.

Oman is believed to be the driver of the car during a drive-by shooting Friday that left another driver dead and two passengers injured.

The shooting led to the victim’s car crashing into an unoccupied home.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

