Waseca County’s Chris Hinton elected President of national veterans advocacy group

MADISON, Wis. (KEYC) - The National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) has a new president -- straight out of Waseca!

Chris Hinton was elected Wed., June 7, as President of NACVSO, at its Annual Business Meeting and Training Summit.

Hinton has been helping out veterans and their families across Waseca County, aiding them in gaining access to VA services and benefits.

Hinton also assists in preparing veteran claims for service-related disabilities and assists with matters related to their VA benefits.

As President, Hinton -- himself a veteran -- will be responsible for leading an organization of approximately 1,800 veteran advocates.

The newly-appointed President of NACVSO served in the Navy from 2000 to 2005.

“I am honored and excited to take the helm of this organization that represents those who serve our veterans,” said Hinton. “Advocates need advocates, too, and because of the strong efforts of my predecessors, NACVSO is well positioned to continue its growth and partnerships across the nation.”

Hinton also serves as a County Veterans Service Officer in order to continue his “fellow brothers and sisters” who also served in the military.

NACVSO has been an advocate for government policies that aim to serve and support nearly 1,700 county veteran service officers.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.