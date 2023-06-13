Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

LIVE: Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception

Biden hosts a White House reception for the chiefs of mission Tuesday. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is hosting a reception for the chiefs of mission at a White House event Tuesday.

The chiefs of mission are the officials in charge of diplomatic offices around the world.

It is Biden’s first event following a root canal Monday, which forced him to cancel his appearance at an event for NCAA champion athletes and postpone a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
Thomas Moore softball player Becca Mowen was rounding the bases for a game-winning grand slam...
‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help injured softball player score winning run