Bridge repairs on Hwy 15 complete

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists looking forward to traveling on the bridge on Highway 15, have something to be excited about.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the repairs to the bridge on Hwy 15, between Fairmont and Truman, have been completed.

Traffic restrictions are expected to be removed by noon, later today.

Since the beginning of May, traffic was restricted to one lane across the bridge, as road crews made permanent repairs to the bridge, after a semi hit and damaged it, last year.

Repairs to the bridge included approach panels, concrete repairs, and guardrail.

