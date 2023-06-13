City of Mankato launches ‘Lead Service Line Inventory’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking for residents to participate in their Lead Service Line Inventory, an initiative aimed at identifying the material of all water service connections in the City’s distribution system. The inventory is part of a nationwide requirement by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Their goals are to better understand the scope of lead service lines in the state’s drinking water systems and to ensure that all Minnesotans have access to safe and clean drinking water.

Lead is a known health hazard even at low exposure levels and can have harmful effects on people, especially on children and pregnant women. By conducting this inventory, Mankato can take proactive measures to address potential lead risks and ensure the safety of drinking water.

To submit your property’s water line materials, provide your name, address and findings by:

Visiting mankatomn.gov/LSLinventory

Calling 311 or 507-387-8600, or

Emailing LSLinventory@mankatomn.gov

Personal information provided during the Lead Service Line Inventory will be confidential.

View tips on how to identify the material of your water service line:

If additional help is needed, schedule an in-home service line inspection.

