Dry and getting warmer; scattered showers by the weekend

Dry, warmer than average weather will continue through much of the upcoming week. Our next chance of rain will come late Friday and through the weekend, and while many places will get at least some rain, it doesn’t look like amounts will be significant. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, don’t worry too much. As of now, it looks as though there will be plenty of dry time. Unfortunately, after the weekend, it looks like more dry, warm weather for much of next week. While our overall weather pattern is relatively low-key, there are a couple of things we are watching. Warm temperatures and low humidity will lead to elevated fire weather conditions this week. We’re also tracking the Canadian wildfire smoke. The sky will likely get more smoky/hazy later this week, with some of that smoke making it to the surface, especially to our north across central and northern Minnesota. There could be some minor impact on air quality later this week.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temps dropping to around 60 degrees by daybreak.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar to the past couple of days, just warmer with a little more smoke and haze. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, with upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Friday.

Our weather pattern will become a bit more active late this week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from late Friday afternoon through the weekend. Most places will likely get at least some rain, but amounts probably will not be significant. It’s still a bit early to be specific with thunderstorm timing or placement, but we will be watching, and will have updates as we get closer to the weekend.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through Sunday, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible into Monday. After that, unfortunately, it looks like we will settle into another dry, warm pattern that will take us through most of next week.

