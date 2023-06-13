Fairmont woman surprises husband of 50 years with ‘62 Chevy Impala

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Classic car enthusiasts gathered in Fairmont on Saturday, June 10 for the annual Borderline Cruisers Car Show.

For one couple in the crowd, it was a very big day with their love of cars and for each other on full display.

For the last year, Sharon Dorow of Fairmont was searching for a car to commemorate 50 years of marriage with her husband Erv.

”There was this one, and there was that one,” Sharon Dorow said. “And then there was this one.”

The quest for the perfect car was complete after a family trip to Unique Classic Cars in Mankato.

“Mom’s eyes got big, and she was like ‘I think that’d be a great idea,’” Ryan Dorow, Sharon and Erv Dorow’s son said.

A 1962 Chevrolet Impala, the same make and model as the car Sharon and Erv Dorow drove around Fairmont when they first started dating.

While it was a long time ago, she remembers a specific moment from the early days of their relationship.

“We went down the road and I looked at the shifters in the counsel part... and he was driving in low!” Sharon Dorow said. “I said ‘Do I make you that nervous?!”

The Chevy was now Sharon’s, the next step was to fix it up before surprising Erv.

“It’s something that I love to do, and then I come to find out how this ended up almost being a relation,” Ray Miller, owner of Ray’s Rods and Repair in Fairmont said. “I was like ‘yes, we’re gonna do it.”

Between friends, family and community members, it took a village to keep the surprise intact.

“I think half of Martin County knows about it.” Sharon Dorow said.

Lips remained sealed and it all paid off at the 31st Annual Borderline Cruisers Car Show.

After more than 50 years together, Sharon knows her husband pretty well..

”I think he’ll be overwhelmed” Sharon Dorow said just days before the unveiling.

“I’m just overwhelmed, you know, it’s just a big surprise,” Erv Dorow said on the day.

It didn’t take Erv long to get behind the drivers seat as he revved the engine of his new classic car.

“He deserves this car,” Sharon Dorow said.

