Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination

The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.(U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for certain frozen strawberry products due to concerns for a hepatitis A contamination.

The United States Food and Drug Administration says Willamette Valley Fruit Co, of Salem, Oregon, issued the voluntary recall Monday for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico.

The recalled frozen fruit products were sold as select packages of Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend at Walmart stores in 32 states from Jan. 24 to June 8.

Additionally, certain packages of Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend sold at Costco Wholesale stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from Oct. 3, 2022 until June 8, 2023 and Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio products distributed at HEB locations in Texas between July 18, 2022 to June 8, 2023 are being recalled voluntarily.

The FDA says there have been no illnesses reported yet that may be associated with the voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased the recalled frozen fruit can throw the items away or return it for a refund.

Signs of hepatitis A exposure can include fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, pale stool and liver failure in more serious cases.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

