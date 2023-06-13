Your Photos
Hosanna Church to host Kato Color Fun Run

Hosanna Church will be hosting Kato Color Fun Run, and Hal Bohrer shares some of the event’s information.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hosanna Church will be hosting Kato Color Fun Run, and Hal Bohrer shares some of the event’s information.

The fundraiser supports Hosanna’s Senior High Youth Group and will be held June, 24 starting at 9 a.m.

The event is $40 for adults, $20 for kids ages 4-12 and free for kids three and under. You can register online by visiting https://hosanna.church/event/2023-kato-color-fun-run/

Esko Public Schools to change ‘Eskomo’ mascot to comply with Minnesota law