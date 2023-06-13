Hosanna Church to host Kato Color Fun Run

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hosanna Church will be hosting Kato Color Fun Run, and Hal Bohrer shares some of the event’s information.

The fundraiser supports Hosanna’s Senior High Youth Group and will be held June, 24 starting at 9 a.m.

The event is $40 for adults, $20 for kids ages 4-12 and free for kids three and under. You can register online by visiting https://hosanna.church/event/2023-kato-color-fun-run/

