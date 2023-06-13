Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato and local housing providers working to provide shelter for homeless

The city and local housing providers are working on a proposal, addressing a growing need to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness in Mankato.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city and local housing providers are working on a proposal, addressing a growing need to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness in Mankato.

”I think the key piece too with the project is we’re not just doing this with agencies, we’re actually doing it with the homeless. So we’re engaging with them, talking to them, finding out what they need to be housed, stabling our community and trying to bring all of those resources together.”

City-owned land at the corner of Linder Avenue and Poplar Street in Mankato near Burger King and Cub Foods could be the future home of what the city is calling a supportive housing and emergency shelter.

“This would just expand some more affordable housing opportunities in that area.”

The goal of the proposed $18 million shelter is to be operational year-round and open 24 hours a day.

“We found that we really don’t have enough shelter spaces for people. And a lot of it ties back to affordable housing, that we don’t have enough affordable one-bedroom units and so that leaves people out on the streets homeless.”

The shelter hopes to serve up to 50 people.

And next to it, a supportive housing facility will add approximately 40 housing units.

“We wanted to create a project that would immediately provide them shelter and then move them into support of housing so that we get them housed as quickly as possible.”

The city of Mankato and Blue Earth County and Housing staff have been studying federally allocated funding to facilitate the development.

The county has prioritized $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding for capital costs to address the housing needs.

“With the city, in the county, in the state all bringing in these dollars is a really good time to try to improve the condition of affordable housing in our community.”

It’s something the city says could* become a reality in 2025. It’s planned that some of the local housing agencies such as Connections and Partners for Housing, would coordinate services at the site once the project is completed.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Later this week, the North Mankato Police Department is hosting a free parental internet safety...
North Mankato Police Department to host internet safety presentation
Farmamerica is hosting a group of travelling volunteers who are there to restore and repair...
Volunteers restore Farmamerica
Starting at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, a portion of Augusta Drive (between State Highway 22...
Portion of Augustana Drive temporarily closed
The sessions will include information on eligibility requirements, help paying for college...
SCC Connects to hold information sessions on college preparation program