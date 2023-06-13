Mankato and local housing providers working to provide shelter for homeless

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city and local housing providers are working on a proposal, addressing a growing need to provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness in Mankato.

”I think the key piece too with the project is we’re not just doing this with agencies, we’re actually doing it with the homeless. So we’re engaging with them, talking to them, finding out what they need to be housed, stabling our community and trying to bring all of those resources together.”

City-owned land at the corner of Linder Avenue and Poplar Street in Mankato near Burger King and Cub Foods could be the future home of what the city is calling a supportive housing and emergency shelter.

“This would just expand some more affordable housing opportunities in that area.”

The goal of the proposed $18 million shelter is to be operational year-round and open 24 hours a day.

“We found that we really don’t have enough shelter spaces for people. And a lot of it ties back to affordable housing, that we don’t have enough affordable one-bedroom units and so that leaves people out on the streets homeless.”

The shelter hopes to serve up to 50 people.

And next to it, a supportive housing facility will add approximately 40 housing units.

“We wanted to create a project that would immediately provide them shelter and then move them into support of housing so that we get them housed as quickly as possible.”

The city of Mankato and Blue Earth County and Housing staff have been studying federally allocated funding to facilitate the development.

The county has prioritized $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding for capital costs to address the housing needs.

“With the city, in the county, in the state all bringing in these dollars is a really good time to try to improve the condition of affordable housing in our community.”

It’s something the city says could* become a reality in 2025. It’s planned that some of the local housing agencies such as Connections and Partners for Housing, would coordinate services at the site once the project is completed.

