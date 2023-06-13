Your Photos
Martin Road re-opens after house fire forced closure

Canosia and Lakewood fire trucks at the fire
Canosia and Lakewood fire trucks at the fire(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RICE LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a property on Martin Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The Rice Lake Fire Chief said it involved multiple vehicles and piles of debris that threatened the large commercial structure on site.

Rice Lake crews made an initial attack to slow the spread of fire while crews from Lakewood, Air Guard and Canosia secured our water supply, which caused the road closure.

Firemen on scene of house fire in Rice Lake, MN.
Firemen on scene of house fire in Rice Lake, MN.(Northern News Now)

30 firefighters from four departments worked to knock down the fire in about an hour with no injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m. the road was re-opened to traffic.

