Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training to be held at Ney Nature Center in Henderson

MORRIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Those who enjoy learning about the mysteries of the natural world should consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer!

Beginning on July 11, The Ney Nature Center, located in Henderson, will be hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training, sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension.

Volunteers will need to complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors, and their fellow naturalist learners.

Lesson topics will include natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship.

Final certification will come after 40 hours of volunteer service are completed.

The training program offers three courses corresponding to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems: “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes” and “North Woods, Great Lakes.”

In addition, the classes will supply an in-depth overview of the prairie ecosystem.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays, from July 11-Sept. 19, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., with two full-day field trips on Sat. July 22 and Aug. 26.

More information and registration can be found online.

