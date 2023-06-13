Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training to be held at Ney Nature Center in Henderson

FILE - U of M Extension is offering Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training online...
FILE - U of M Extension is offering Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteer Training online courses starting in September.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Those who enjoy learning about the mysteries of the natural world should consider becoming a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer!

Beginning on July 11, The Ney Nature Center, located in Henderson, will be hosting a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training, sponsored by the University of Minnesota Extension.

Volunteers will need to complete a 40-hour hands-on course with expert instructors, and their fellow naturalist learners.

Lesson topics will include natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship.

Final certification will come after 40 hours of volunteer service are completed.

The training program offers three courses corresponding to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems: “Big Woods, Big Rivers,” “Prairies and Potholes” and “North Woods, Great Lakes.”

In addition, the classes will supply an in-depth overview of the prairie ecosystem.

The classes will be held on Tuesdays, from July 11-Sept. 19, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., with two full-day field trips on Sat. July 22 and Aug. 26.

More information and registration can be found online.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Blue Earth County veterans leader honored by national veterans advocacy group
There will be a rise in temperatures and humidity ahead of shower and thunderstorm chances by...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-13-2023
(Source: MGN)
MNDot: Expect delays on Highway 22 in St. Peter due to road work
Blue Earth county is currently in the process of reviewing permits for the gravel pit.
Proposed gravel pit near Rapidan Dam unearths opposition