MNDot: Expect delays on Highway 22 in St. Peter due to road work

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says drivers should be on the lookout for delays on highway 22 in St. Peter the next few days due to road work.

Weather permitting, MN DOT says drivers will encounter road work and brief delays on Highway 22 (Dodd Road) in St. Peter on June 13, 15 and 16 as crews mill and pave the highway.

MnDOT will pave the road from Highway 169 to Nicollet County Road 20. Drivers may also see short-term closures on some city streets.

Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers. MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

Find up-to-date information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.