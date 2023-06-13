North Mankato Police Department to host internet safety presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Later this week, the North Mankato Police Department is hosting a free parental internet safety presentation.

It includes how parents can teach their children to spot common tricks used by online predators. Topics covered include inappropriate content, online privacy, sextortion, and cyberbullying.

The presentation is this Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the North Mankato Police Annex.

How to speak with your child about some of these things that they may encounter just a better prepare them and keep everybody safe who is on there especially kids who may not know or may not always recognize some of the attacks that they may encounter,” said Public Information Officer Anna Brown.

Space is limited at the event.

To register contact Officer Pohlmann at 507-514-6417. Make sure to leave your name, address,and phone number.

