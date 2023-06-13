North Mankato Police Dept. to hold presentation on parental internet safety

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For parents concerned about their children’s safety on the internet, the North Mankato police have some tips!

The North Mankato Police Dept. Will be holding a free presentation on parental internet safety on Fri., June 16, at the North Mankato Police Annex.

The presentation will include information about the risks that children can come across online, as well as common tricks used by online offenders.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Space is limited at this event. To RSVP, call 507-514-6417.

