Pharmacy benefit managers raise prescription drug prices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBM) have inserted themselves into the pharmaceutical world, hiking up the prices of prescription drugs.

Mark Blum, Executive Director of America’s Agenda: Healthcare for All, spoke on the issue and what this means for Minnesotans and the nation.

“Eighty-four percent of Americans in both parties feel that the roll of PBMs is troubling, and that government needs to, in fact, regulate the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers,” said Blum. “The trajectory is higher health costs, higher prescription drug costs, less affordability, more Americans rationing their own medicines, or not taking medicines at all, because they can’t afford to. That’s the future unless the government intervenes to regulate.”

Blum urges people to call their local representatives about voting to regulate PBM business practices.

