Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Portion of Augustana Drive temporarily closed

Starting at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, a portion of Augusta Drive (between State Highway 22...
Starting at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, a portion of Augusta Drive (between State Highway 22 and Fieldcrest Drive) will be temporarily closed for maintenance.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, a portion of Augusta Drive (between State Highway 22 and Fieldcrest Drive) will be temporarily closed for maintenance. Local traffic access will be provided via Fieldcrest Drive.

The road is expected to reopen the week of July 3 (weather permitting). View map of closure.

Up to date access information can be found on the 2023 Resurfacing Project page.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

The sessions will include information on eligibility requirements, help paying for college...
SCC Connects to hold information sessions on college preparation program
Sharon and Erv Dorow pose in front of their "new" Chevy Impala
Fairmont woman surprises husband of 50 years with ‘62 Chevy Impala
The City of Mankato is asking for residents to participate in their Lead Service Line...
City of Mankato launches ‘Lead Service Line Inventory’
AG Keith Ellison himself showered Frias’ career with praise, outlining a career that focused on...
MN Deputy AG Luz María Frías to retire after 30 years of public service