Portion of Augustana Drive temporarily closed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting at 7 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, a portion of Augusta Drive (between State Highway 22 and Fieldcrest Drive) will be temporarily closed for maintenance. Local traffic access will be provided via Fieldcrest Drive.

The road is expected to reopen the week of July 3 (weather permitting). View map of closure.

Up to date access information can be found on the 2023 Resurfacing Project page.

