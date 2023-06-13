Your Photos
Proposed gravel pit near Rapidan Dam unearths opposition

By Sofia Martinez
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A proposed gravel pit in Rapidan Township is unearthing considerable opposition.

Blue Earth county is currently in the process of reviewing permits for the gravel pit.

”Having to listen to trucks go in and out of the Gravel Pit in the operation itself from 7 AM to 7 pm and even on Saturdays 7 till noon. Nobody wants that type of disruption in their life,” said nearby resident John Massa.

John Massa has been living in Rapidan for almost a decade now. One of the things he says brought him to the area is how peaceful it is.

“Dam sound”

The proposed mine would be on cropland near the Rapidan Dam Park, campground to the north, and behind the Rapidan Dam store. As well as across the street for Massa.

“We feel that there’s plenty of areas. They probably could look like that, which would be more of a benefit for a gravel pit. This one here with the large Campground behind us the county park across the parking lot here in a large rural subdivision. It is not conducive for a mining operation,” added Massa.

In the last meeting, residents voiced their concerns over the noise, dirt, and danger the mine would bring to their community. Which the county says they have studied and added to the proposal.

“We heard, you know, a fair amount of public input. We feel that that’s, we have been reacted to in the plan and in the permitting in the condition, but that is beneficial for not only the proposer but also staff here to realize those concerns and so that we can react to them,” said Mark Manderfeld, deputy director of property assessments of Blue Earth County’s taxpayer services office.

The gravel pit has a 20 year estimated life. In Blue Earth County if approved, the mine would receive a conditional use permit:

“We can put conditions that are specific to that property on there that need to be met. The reason: with those conditions they are there to mitigate any concerns for the general health, safety and Welfare of the resident,” added Manderfeld.

The next hearing session is June 20.

The Dam Store, with its famous pies, tells us they will remain open regardless of what happens with this proposed gravel pit. This proposal comes from Paradise Valley Trust and Lorentz Construction.

