Rising temps, humidity ahead of weekend storm chances

We will have a rise in temperatures and humidity, making way for hot and muggy conditions ahead of showers and thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front by this weekend.

Today will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy across the area. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s by this afternoon with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. Tonight will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly clear by Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping into the upper-50s and low-60s across the area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and slightly humid. We will start to notice a rise in both temperatures and humidity throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the upper-80s with noticeable humidity making way for slightly muggy/sticky conditions while outside with light winds up to 10 mph. Through the afternoon hours we will have some passing clouds with a couple of isolated showers to thunderstorms possible, despite a majority of the area remaining dry and sunny. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will once again hover in the upper-80s with noticeable humidity making way for those muggy/sticky conditions yet again with light winds up to 10 mph. Thursday night will remain mostly clear and quiet with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain hot and humid starting off mostly sunny before we have a gradual increase in cloud coverage through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. These rain chances will be associated with a passing cold front that will drop both humidity and temperatures a bit. Highs will hover in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will remain mostly cloudy with some lingering showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday (Father’s Day) will be partly cloudy throughout the day with afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain on the more pleasant side with highs in the low-80s and winds up to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms will clear out through the evening hours along with cloud coverage leading to mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday (Juneteenth) will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will rise back into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours with a wonderful breeze reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny and breezy before becoming partly cloudy through the evening hours. Temperatures will rise even more with highs topping out in the upper-80s with a wonderful breeze mixed with winds reaching up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, which is also the first official day of summer, will be partly cloudy with a chance for some evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will remain partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours. The afternoon will be on the quieter side with temperatures rising into the low to mid-80s as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with overnight showers and thunderstorms returning to the area as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Friday morning.

