SCC Connects to hold information sessions on college preparation program

The sessions will include information on eligibility requirements, help paying for college tuition, books, supplies and equipment, and other community resources available.
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC), in collaboration with Mankato Area Adult Basic Education and CareerForce, will be hosting information sessions on SCC Connects, a free college preparation program. The sessions will include information on eligibility requirements, help paying for college tuition, books, supplies and equipment, and other community resources available.

The information sessions will be held June 22 and June 27 from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and June 28 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the North Mankato Campus of South Central College, located at 1920 Lee Boulevard. Registration and additional details are available at www.southcentral.edu/Connects.

The program is currently open to individuals who have completed a high school diploma or GED and are 18 years of age or older with interest in the healthcare or manufacturing programs at South Central College.

A complete list of qualifying programs is available at www.southcentral.edu/Connects.

SCC Connects includes a course during the summer that will prepare participants to start at SCC in the fall.

As part of the program, students will also have access to tutors who will continue to provide classroom support through their first semester at South Central College. Additionally, participants age 21 or older will receive assistance from SCC’s Adult Learner Transition Coordinator.

