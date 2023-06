MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s another Tuesday, so that means it’s another Tuesday Tunes! This week, Kato Living Welcomes Fat City All Stars!

FCAS is known for playing a variety of music genres. You can book them yourselves or catch them at Lake Days in Lake Crystal Friday, June, 16.

Their Facebook page is “Fat City All-Stars.”

