U.S. Olympic team gymnastics trials to be held in Minneapolis

Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis.(Jeff Roberson | AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials for gymnastics will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis next year.

Minnesota Sports and Events made the announcement Tuesday that the trials will be held Thursday, June 27 - Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Fans will be able to watch the country’s best gymnasts compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

At the conclusion of competition, USA Gymnastics will announce the 2024 Olympic Team for artistic gymnastics live in front of the Target Center audience. The rhythmic and trampoline teams will be announced at the conclusion of the USA Gymnastics Championships.

More information can be found here.

