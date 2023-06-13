Your Photos
Volunteers restore Farmamerica

Farmamerica is hosting a group of travelling volunteers who are there to restore and repair this historic property.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Farmamerica is hosting a group of travelling volunteers who are there to restore and repair this historic property.

Farmamerica has stood as the educational home of old world agriculture for nearly 40 years, but many of the historic building have been in need of repairs for some time, until now.

Farmamerica is currently hosting a travelling volunteer group called A Year to Volunteer, a group of RV dwellers who partner with properties around the country to repair and restore places like state parks, historic places and, in this case, educational centers.

The group has 28 volunteers from 12 different states staying on site for two weeks, and the group says that they accept volunteers from any age or skill level, and that their top priority is supporting parks and non-profits wherever they go.

“We’ve got folks from all over, and they’ve just converged right here on Farmamerica, and we’re going to do everything that we can to help get them, you know, up and caught up on all of their past work that’s need to be done but has been neglected because they just don’t have the time, money or people,” said volunteer Shar Roos.

Highlights of the repairs include giving the farmhouse and schoolhouse a new coat of paint, re-siding the blacksmith shop and repairing structural supports in the agrihall, which partially collapsed due to heavy snow in 2011 and has been out of use ever since.

Farmamerica says that the help from the group will go a long way in continuing to educate and keeping future generations close to the country’s roots.

“We’re trying to tell that evolving story of agriculture and so by having them out here to fix up these buildings it allows us to continue to tell that story in the same way that we have for the last, what is it almost forty years? You know we can continue to tell that story to the next generation,” said Program Director Jenny Delnay.

After wrapping up in Farmamerica this week, A Year to Volunteer will head to Icelandic State Park in North Dakota.

