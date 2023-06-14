Your Photos
20 years after her disappearance, LeeAnna Warner’s family still fights for answers

On June 14th, 2003, five-year-old LeeAnna Warner left her house in Chisholm to walk to a friend’s home just a couple blocks away.(Northern News Now)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) -- On June 14, 2003, five-year-old LeeAnna Warner left her house in Chisholm to walk to a friend’s home just a couple blocks away.

She never made it home.

“I have lots of memories of LeeAnna, she was a feisty one, very feisty,” said Whitney Schupp, LeeAnna’s sister. “I was eight, she was five, so we always were fighting, but I just remember the constant love and appreciation that I had for her and that she had for me.”

Schupp said 20 years later, their family is still fighting for answers and grieving another loss.

Schupp’s mother, Kaelin, passed away in December after a short battle with cancer.

“We didn’t know how intense it was until my mom was gone, obviously, and all the burdens that she was taking on handling a lot of this by herself,” she said.

Schupp said she and her other sister, Karlee, have received a lot of help and support from Missing Children Minnesota, an advocacy group.

Executive Director Teresa Lhotka said continued advocacy for missing children is vital.

“Until we have answers as to what happened to LeeAnna, I believe everybody deserves to have that space held for them. I believe every family deserves answers. I believe every missing person deserves to be found,” Lhotka said.

Lhotka said, even though it has been 20 years, there is always the possibility for new information about LeeAnna’s disappearance to emerge.

“What happens in long-term missing cases is there are pieces of a puzzle collected. You’re trying to put together a 1,000-piece puzzle to find this child,” Lhotka said.

Schupp has faith the puzzle will be completed.

“I absolutely have hope that she’s still out there,” Schupp said. “We want her home, we need her to come home, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to try to get answers to get her home.”

Anyone with information about LeeAnna’s disappearance is asked to contact the Chisholm Police Department at (218) 749-6010, the Minnesota BCA at (651) 793-7000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (800–843–5678).

