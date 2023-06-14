30-acre wildfire burning in Boundary Waters

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 30-acre wildfire is burning between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as of Tuesday.

The fire was spotted sometime Tuesday afternoon by fire personnel in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is burning about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail in the Boundary Waters area.

Fire personnel flew over the area yesterday to assess the fire, and notified public canoe groups to move east of Ogishkemuncie Lake to avoid the blaze.

According to the news release, the fire is active and moderately sized.

Crews will fly over the area again Wednesday to assess the size of the fire and any fire suppression efforts that need to be made.

Staff will also work on a public safety plan for the area to ensure the public’s safety.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

This is the first wildfire of the developing drought season in Minnesota.

Drought conditions in Northeastern Minnesota have caused an increased risk of wildfires.

This is a developing situation, check back for details.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.