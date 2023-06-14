Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

30-acre wildfire burning in Boundary Waters

a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie...
a 30 acre fire is burning in the Superior National Forest between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake.(U.S. Forest Service)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 30-acre wildfire is burning between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as of Tuesday.

The fire was spotted sometime Tuesday afternoon by fire personnel in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is burning about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail in the Boundary Waters area.

Fire personnel flew over the area yesterday to assess the fire, and notified public canoe groups to move east of Ogishkemuncie Lake to avoid the blaze.

According to the news release, the fire is active and moderately sized.

Crews will fly over the area again Wednesday to assess the size of the fire and any fire suppression efforts that need to be made.

Staff will also work on a public safety plan for the area to ensure the public’s safety.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.

This is the first wildfire of the developing drought season in Minnesota.

Drought conditions in Northeastern Minnesota have caused an increased risk of wildfires.

This is a developing situation, check back for details.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Former Minnesota State standout Teddy Blueger and the Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley...
Mavs Hockey Alumni helps Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
After a five-decade career, the local radio legend is finally ready to sign off and settle down.
Local radio legend Barry ‘The Bear’ Wortel to retire after 50 years with KTOE
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Residents displaced by fire in Mankato
Wildfire smoke from Canada returns leading to hazy skies ahead of weekend rain chances.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-14-2023