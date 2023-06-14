$3.5 million in state grants are available for certain Minnesota organizations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering two grant programs totaling $3.5 million to organizations that promote eligible tax credits or offer volunteer taxpayer assistance services for fiscal year 2024-2025.

The first grant program provides qualifying eligible organizations with technology, supplies, and other resources they need to prepare and file accurate, timely tax returns for the communities they serve.

The second grant program will be available to organizations that publicize and promote the availability of eligible credits to qualifying taxpayers. These credits include, but are not limited to the Child Tax Credit, Renter’s Income Tax Credit, Working Family Credit, and the Property Tax Refund. Organizations receiving this grant will work to increase awareness of eligible credits to demographic groups or geographic regions that historically have low rates of claiming eligible credits.

“These volunteer tax assistance sites play in integral role in helping Minnesotans, including those in diverse and underserved communities, take full advantage of the tax credits and subtractions that are available to them,” said Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “The grants the state provides to these organizations are investments into communities in all corners of the state, and I encourage all qualifying nonprofits to take advantage of the opportunity and apply.”

The department will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, June 21 from 1-2pm Central time for interested organizations to learn more about the grant requirements details and how to apply. To join the webinar, go to WebEx before June 21. Enter the event password (Grant) and select Register.

Grant information is available on the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s website. The department will start accepting proposals for the grants on June 30, 2023.

Proposals are due Monday, July 31, 2023, and will be scored based on the need for funds, the impact the funds will make, and the performance of the applying non-profit.

