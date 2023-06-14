Your Photos
Air Quality Alert in effect until Friday in central, southern MN

FILE - According to the advisory, The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has expanded the alert to central and southern Minnesota, due to “fine particle pollution.(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - An Air Quality Alert currently in effect has been expanded to central and southern Minnesota, this afternoon.

According to the advisory, The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has expanded the alert to the central and southern regions of Minnesota, due to “fine particle pollution.”

This comes as a result of smoke from Canadian wildfires that have settled across much of Minnesota.

Observations show that areas in the region which are in in the Red means the air is unhealthy for everyone.

Smoke should gradually dissipate across the area on Thursday, but could potentially be a bit slower to clear in the Minnesota and Mississippi River Valleys.

The MPCA advised that sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (i.e. asthma), heart disease, as well as children and older adults, are more at risk.

Some tips to reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, include:

  • Outdoor burning
  • Use of residential wood burning devices
  • Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
  • Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

At this time, the advisory is in effect until Friday, June 14, at 6 a.m.

