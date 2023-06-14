Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

FOCP’s Beer, Brats and Bourbon

The event is set for Thursday, June 22 from 5:30-10:30 p.m.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities Partners in North Mankato is hosting another year of Beer, Brats and Bourbon. In honor of National Bourbon Day, Lisa does some bourbon tasting.

You can still purchase an on-site ticket to Beer, Brats & Bourbon this year! You can get your ticket today at: https://app.donorview.com/NMLDA. The event is set for Thursday, June 22 from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

It’s hard to know what supplies you need to keep it up, so Kato Living takes a trip to C & S...
Making lawn chores more manageable
Leslie Lee from the Aesthetic Creator is here to help!
Understanding Botox and other Neurotoxins
FILE - According to the advisory, The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has expanded...
Air Quality Alert in effect until Friday in central, southern MN
FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
Sibley First Responders, daughter of victim, to be recognized for life-saving measures