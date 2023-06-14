Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Former partner of Madeline Kingsbury to keep parental rights in custody case

Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17,...
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children on May 17, 2023.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Adam Fravel, the former partner of Madeline Kingsbury, appeared in court Wednesday morning for a custody hearing of their two children.

It was decided that Fravel will keep his parental rights, but visitations are suspended while he is in jail.

Fravel was arrested last week and charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent/not premeditation after officials found Madeline’s remains north of Mabel.

The county official serving as the legal guardian of the Kingsbury children said both are doing well. They added that Madeline’s parents are doing the best they can to address and care for the children’s mental health.

Judge Leahy denied the motion filed by Kingsbury’s parents to end his parental rights. The Judge believes custody should be handled in the open Family Court case and not through the child protection order.

“Quit putting the cart before the horse and get this taken care of in family court.”

Judge Leahy

The next court date will determined at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, wearing a fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries...
MN law enforcement agencies issue ‘BOLO’ for kids who wear bike helmets
Former Minnesota State standout Teddy Blueger and the Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley...
Mavs Hockey Alumni helps Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
After a five-decade career, the local radio legend is finally ready to sign off and settle down.
Local radio legend Barry ‘The Bear’ Wortel to retire after 50 years with KTOE