Hazy skies return with wildfire smoke ahead of weekend rain chances

Hazy skies will be prominent due to an increase in wildfire smoke today and Thursday ahead of rain chances returning by this coming weekend.

Today will be on the sunny side, though skies will look more milky-white in color due to wildfire smoke hanging out above out heads. The smoke should stay mostly above our heads with just a slight decrease in air quality in portions of the area, ranging from moderate (yellow) to unhealthy for some (orange) according to the air quality forecast from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). The orange zone may affect those with heart and/or lung diseases (including upper respiratory conditions and asthma), those with COPD, elderly adults, children and pregnant women. The yellow zone only affects those who are extremely sensitive to pollution such as smoke and/or ozone. Due to the wildfire smoke, temperatures will likely range from the mid-80s to the upper-80s where smoke is thinner. Winds will be light up to 10 mph throughout the day. Tonight will remain hazy but clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be another day full of hazy skies mixed with sunshine. As of right now, according to the air quality forecast from MPCA, we will be in the yellow (or moderate) zone which only affects those who are extremely sensitive to smoke and/or ozone pollution. This means that a majority of the population across the area will be able to go about their days without being affected. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-80s across the area with light winds up to 10 mph. Smoke will slowly start to clear throughout the evening and early night hours leaving behind mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the low-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be mostly sunny through a majority of the day before clouds move in through the evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 10 mph. Friday night will gradually become mostly cloudy with a chance for a few thunderstorms overnight possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph. On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into the late night hours as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with a bit of humidity mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue with mostly sunny skies and slight humidity. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Tuesday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off mostly sunny before becoming partly cloudy throughout the day. Conditions will be hot and humid with highs in the upper-80s. Thankfully there will be a light breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s with a light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain partly cloudy as well as hot and humid. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s with the light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph sticking around. Friday night will continue with partly cloudy skies as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

