Legislation aims to make childcare more affordable in rural areas

In an attempt to make childcare more accessible to underserved areas, legislation has been introduced to allocate Department of Agriculture funds into childcare
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Legislation has been introduced in Washington that aims to make childcare more affordable in rural areas. With current struggles with childcare, the bill hopes to help parents.

In an attempt to make childcare more accessible to underserved areas, legislation has been introduced to allocate Department of Agriculture funds into childcare facilities in rural areas.

The Expanding Childcare in Rural America Act was introduced by Minnesota’s Senator Tina Smith alongside Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Mike Braun of Indiana.

Senator Smith says that a shortage of childcare resources has affected thousands of Minnesotans for the past several years, and that rural areas have been especially impacted by the straining of resources.

“People who live in small towns and rural communities often face kind of a childcare desert. There just is no available childcare, either a family that is providing daycare or a daycare center, there’s just nothing available. Since the pandemic we’ve seen even a greater decrease in childcare.”

Locally, numerous efforts have been made to curve the need for childcare, such as the city of St. Peter appointing ChildCare Task Force back in March, and the opening of new facilities such as Generations Child and Memory Care.

Those efforts can only go so far, however, as Generations’ childcare portion is fully booked after just over a year of operation.

“I’ve spoken with people who were faced with driving thirty or forty miles every day to get their child to a childcare system that has an opening.”

