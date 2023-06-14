Local radio legend Barry ‘The Bear’ Wortel to retire after 50 years with KTOE

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s no doubt that 50 years in any business is a long time, but for Barry “The Bear” Wortel, it’s time to close this chapter at KTOE, as the all-too-familiar voice is retiring.

After a five-decade career, the local radio legend is finally ready to sign off and settle down.

“Well, first of all, I’m ready and, yeah -- 50 years!” said Wortel, with his trademark wit. “It started April 22, 1973...and you work your way up the ladder”

So what has made it worth it for Barry?

“Ya know, to tell you the truth, just about every day,” Wortel reflected fondly. “You know: you meet new people, you’re playing radio, you’re on the air, different news stories, different sports stories.”

At one point, the local Mankato legend almost made a big decision that wouldn’t have even had him here.

“I only thought about leaving one time in ‘86, to Duluth,” admitted Wortel. “The pay was about the same and I wouldn’t be doing ball games -- and I like doing ball games. So, I’m glad I stayed here, the kids were growing up. It would’ve been a move, but it’s been 50 wonderful years.”

Of course, behind every man whose been around for such a long time is a loving and supporting wife.

“My wife, Cathy -- my gosh!-- she’s home with three kids back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, but her date on Friday night was Jerry Ewing on “Dallas,” said Wortel. “She watched ‘Dallas’ on KEYC, every Friday night, and I did a ball game.”

Of course, just because he says he’s retiring, that doesn’t mean listeners shouldn’t be surprised if he comes back for one or two more times.

“I would say don’t be surprised, in 2024, if you hear ‘The Bear,’ hopefully, on KTOE or The Fan,’” teased Wortel.

Toward the end of the interview, “The Bear” took a final moment of reflection.

“It’s just been a wonderful ride, ya know?” said Wortel. “Whether it’s workers or listeners, or sponsors -- it’s just been fun. It’s time.”

Normally, the author of this article would write the outro, but for Barry? Well, KEYC News Now will let him take it away.

“Above all, thanks to you for listening or, in this case, above all, thanks to you for watching and make it a good night everybody,” said Wortel.

