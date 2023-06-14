MAKING AN IMPACT: Freeborn County 4-H guides students to ‘make the best better’

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Every day, kids across Minnesota are working to make the best better through a nonprofit.

4-H is an out-of-school, hands-on learning program for anyone in kindergarten through one-year past high school.

Students involved with 4-H are making an impact in Freeborn County and beyond.

Rayea Roberts, 16, lives in rural Alden, just outside of Albert Lea. She’s no stranger to 4-H.

“I started 4-H in third grade when I was eight.”

She’s part of the Hartland club, one of ten offered in Freeborn County.

“4-H has definitely shaped my life.”

Roberts has been involved in projects like photography, sewing, showing rabbits, and gardening. The nonprofit has also strengthened her leadership skills.

“I am secretary of my club, and then I’m president of executive council for the county, and then I’m also a county ambassador for the local level and I am also a state ambassador,” Roberts said.

Those leadership roles are opportunities she wouldn’t have willingly taken without 4-H.

Roberts added, “I’ve definitely gotten out of my shell. I wouldn’t have been here at this interview or done any of my other leadership things, whether it’s in 4-H or outside of 4-H.”

4-H stands for head, heart, hands, and health. The organization is offered in every county in the state, thanks to the University of Minnesota Extension.

“We’re building kids and making sure that they have the tools that they need to be successful,” Amy Wadding, Extension Educator of 4-H Youth Development in Freeborn County said.

For more than 100 years, 4-H does its best to offer any activity kids have an interest in.

Wadding added, “Crafts, cooking, foods, baking, acting classes, livestock workshops... it’s your choice and your 4-H story that you get to tell and write.”

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and try new things.”

The nonprofit is visibly making an impact beyond the grade school level.

“I’ve been in 4-H for 13 years. I started as soon as I could,” Anika Hansen, Senior at Kansas State University and Freeborn County 4-H Intern said.

Hansen is a third-generation farmer and soon-to-be senior at Kansas State University. She’s majoring in Animal Science and minoring in Ag Sales.

“Pigs are my real passion, that’s what I’ve done every day since I started 4-H and I knew I wanted to be within not only the agriculture industry but also animal science,” Hansen said.

This summer, she’s also an intern with the Freeborn County Extension.

Hansen added, “I really was not ready to give up 4-H, and 4-H had such a large impact on my life, I wanted to give back to kids that I know within our county, but also new kids and meet those new families and help them. I love mentoring.”

“Seeing them able to develop and grow and kind of being able to polish what they have to offer is pretty cool.”

There are currently around 450 active kids in the Freeborn County 4-H program.

Each activity offered is made possible by volunteers.

