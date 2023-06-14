Mankato area public schools look for input for residents about referendum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato area public schools will be looking for input from residents in the district about a possible referendum.

A couple months ago, due to a decline in enrollment and a general lack of funds, MAPS had to reduce its school budget by $9.2 million. This fall, district leaders plan to call community members to get their opinion about what should be done to address a number of issues impacting students.

The poll will ask residents about prioritizing investing in everything from early learning needs to remodeling of school facilities, especially upgrades that would improve safety.

“Early Learning Preschool daycare needs are an area that we believe that the school district can play a role in helping address some of those challenges and then we also have the original Mankato High School Mankato West now has some significant remodeling needs and so when we look at not only a safe and secure entrance for West but we also want to make sure that we’re designing some flexible learning spaces gymnasium music Suite,” said Superintendent Paul Peterson.

Superintendent Paul Peterson says they’d be looking to make some of the improvements at West that were made at East High School about 10 years ago.

