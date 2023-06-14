Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato area public schools look for input for residents about referendum

This fall, district leaders plan to call community members to get their opinion about what should be done to address a number of issues impacting students.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato area public schools will be looking for input from residents in the district about a possible referendum.

A couple months ago, due to a decline in enrollment and a general lack of funds, MAPS had to reduce its school budget by $9.2 million. This fall, district leaders plan to call community members to get their opinion about what should be done to address a number of issues impacting students.

The poll will ask residents about prioritizing investing in everything from early learning needs to remodeling of school facilities, especially upgrades that would improve safety.

“Early Learning Preschool daycare needs are an area that we believe that the school district can play a role in helping address some of those challenges and then we also have the original Mankato High School Mankato West now has some significant remodeling needs and so when we look at not only a safe and secure entrance for West but we also want to make sure that we’re designing some flexible learning spaces gymnasium music Suite,” said Superintendent Paul Peterson.

Superintendent Paul Peterson says they’d be looking to make some of the improvements at West that were made at East High School about 10 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

In an attempt to make childcare more accessible to underserved areas, legislation has been...
Legislation aims to make childcare more affordable in rural areas
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Licensing for new cannabis bill to include social equity measures
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
Motorists traveling Highway 15/60 near Madelia should expect changes to traffic starting...
Traffic changes on Highways 15/60 near Madelia