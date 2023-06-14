Mavs Hockey Alumni helps Vegas Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS, NEV. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato Athletics is celebrating one of it’s own winning the coveted Stanley Cup.

Former Minnesota State standout Teddy Blueger and the Vegas Golden Knights won the 2023 Stanley Cup Final Tuesday evening, defeating the Florida Panthers in game five.

Blueger played for the Mavericks from 2012-2016 and was a standout player, appearing in just over 150 games in his college career.

His 108 points is tied for the 14th most in program history.

Blueger joins former Maverick Ryan Carter as the only Mavericks to have won a Stanley Cup Championship.

Carter won the cup back in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks, defeating the Ottawa Senators in five games.

