Missing 81-year-old man

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Joseph Stella, age 81.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Joseph Stella, age 81.

On June 13 at 8:10 P.M., Daniel was spotted alongside of the road on Highway 2 in Itasca County, MN. A citizen gave him gas for his vehicle and he continued westbound on Highway 2 and is possibly in Cass County, MN.

He is driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plate 540MEK. He was seen wearing gray pants, white striped shirt, gray sweatshirt, gray brewers ball cap.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Joseph Stella, age 81, please call 911.

