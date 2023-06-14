Your Photos
MN law enforcement agencies issue ‘BOLO’ for kids who wear bike helmets

Saint Mary
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (KEYC) - Minnesota law enforcement agencies are keeping their collective eyes out for kids wearing their bike helmets.

If caught, a child may find themselves making a trip to a local Dairy Queen restaurant.

It’s part of AAA’s (The Auto Club) “I Got Caught” program, which has almost 100,000 Minnesota kids being written a ‘citation’ for a free small Dairy Queen cone -- just for playing it safe by wearing a helmet while biking, scootering, skateboarding or even in-line skating.

“We want to encourage youth to wear a helmet in an effort to keep them safe and foster a lifelong appreciation for safety,” said Gene LaDoucer, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA. “Program sponsors enjoy providing positive reinforcement to youth who are making smart decisions, and hope parents will take the next step by modeling the desired habit of wearing helmets themselves.”

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, wearing a fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45% – yet less than half of children 14 and under usually wear a bike helmet.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study learned that law enforcement and other safety officials can reinforce the need to wear a helmet through positive interactions and reinforcement.

Supporting sponsors of the annual campaign include the Minnesota Sheriffs Association, the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, MN Toward Zero Deaths, AAA and Dairy Queen.

Since the program’s start, more than 1.1 million Dairy Queen “citation”s have been issued to youth across the state.

