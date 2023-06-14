Your Photos
North Mankato Police request help in identifying burglary suspect

The North Mankato Police Department is looking for the public's assistance with identifying the...
The North Mankato Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance with identifying the individual on the camera footage.(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department responded to a report of a garage burglary June 14, around midnight. During the burglary, the home located on Peregrine Lane in north Mankato was occupied.

The North Mankato Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance with identifying the individual on the camera footage. We are asking that anyone with information, please contact the North Mankato Police Department at 507-625-7883.

The North Mankato Police Department is asking that if you see anything suspicious, to please call 911.

