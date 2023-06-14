Residents displaced by fire in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is providing temporary shelter for residents of an apartment complex after a fire broke out yesterday.

Mankato Public Safety says it responded to the fire on 504 James Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire was discovered on the second floor of the building and firefighters extinguished it before other apartments were damaged.

There were no injuries, but two residents were displaced by the fire.

Authorities say unattended cooking caused the fire.

