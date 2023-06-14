Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Residents displaced by fire in Mankato

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By Michael McShane
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is providing temporary shelter for residents of an apartment complex after a fire broke out yesterday.

Mankato Public Safety says it responded to the fire on 504 James Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

The fire was discovered on the second floor of the building and firefighters extinguished it before other apartments were damaged.

There were no injuries, but two residents were displaced by the fire.

Authorities say unattended cooking caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Wildfire smoke from Canada returns leading to hazy skies ahead of weekend rain chances.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 6-14-2023
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The Iron County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, is requesting the public’s assistance in...
Missing 81-year-old man
The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer was...
Prosecutors accuse weapons expert in Baldwin case of drinking, smoking