Sibley First Responders, daughter of victim, to be recognized for life-saving measures

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.(MGN)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Six responders from Sibley County, and one woman -- the victim’s daughter -- will be recognized for their life-saving measure.

According to a release from South Central Minnesota EMS (Emergency Medical Services), the Lifesave Awards will be presented by Arlington Ambulance and South-Central Minnesota EMS, the event will be presented on Fri., June 16.

In March, First Responders from Arlington answered the call for help, regarding an unresponsive man.

An Arlington police officer was the first to arrive. There, he discovered the victim’s daughter performing CPR.

The officer, along with other responding Sibley County Deputies, continued with their ongoing attempts at CPR, which also included applying and using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

When the Ambulance arrived, more cardiac arrest measures were utilized.

Shortly after, the victim’s heart began a sustained rhythm.

Because the victim’s daughter recognized the emergency, notified 911, and quickly started to perform life-saving techniques, she, as well as the six First responders’ combined efforts, led to the patient -- whose name has not been released, at this time -- ultimately being resuscitated.

According to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, successful outcomes of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests are rare, as about 1 in 10 victims survive.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he ultimately recovered.

The awards event will be held at 4 p.m., at the Arlington Ambulance Hall, located at 310 W. Alden St., in Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

