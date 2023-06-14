Traffic changes on Highways 15/60 near Madelia

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling Highway 15/60 near Madelia should expect changes to traffic starting Friday, June 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The following traffic changes will occur:

The westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 CSAH 9 ramps will close

The CSAH 3 westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 entrance ramp will open

The westbound Highway 60 exit ramp at the north interchange of Highway 15/60 will open for westbound Highway 60 traffic wanting to access Madelia or Highway 15 north

The detour route for southbound Highway 15 traffic will change from CSAH 9 to CSAH 3

Traffic is expected to remain impacted with a combination of detours and two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes until mid-October, weather permitting.

Project information

MnDOT is resurfacing seven miles of Highway 15/60 from the Highway 15/60 interchange south of Madelia to the Highway 15/60 interchange north of Madelia. This is the second year of a two-year project. Construction this year includes resurfacing the westbound lanes, lighting, drainage repairs, updating guardrail, and rehabbing several bridges. Construction on the eastbound lanes of Highway 15/60 was completed in 2022.

Benefits of the projects include improved pavements and drainage, smoother road surfaces and increased safety along the corridor.

Hoffman Construction Company was awarded the project with a bid of $24,988,466.21.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

