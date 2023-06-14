Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Traffic changes on Highways 15/60 near Madelia

Motorists traveling Highway 15/60 near Madelia should expect changes to traffic starting...
Motorists traveling Highway 15/60 near Madelia should expect changes to traffic starting Friday, June 16(KEYC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling Highway 15/60 near Madelia should expect changes to traffic starting Friday, June 16, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The following traffic changes will occur:

  • The westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 CSAH 9 ramps will close
  • The CSAH 3 westbound Highway 60/southbound Highway 15 entrance ramp will open
  • The westbound Highway 60 exit ramp at the north interchange of Highway 15/60 will open for westbound Highway 60 traffic wanting to access Madelia or Highway 15 north
  • The detour route for southbound Highway 15 traffic will change from CSAH 9 to CSAH 3

Traffic is expected to remain impacted with a combination of detours and two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes until mid-October, weather permitting.

Visit the project website for detour maps and more information.

Project information

MnDOT is resurfacing seven miles of Highway 15/60 from the Highway 15/60 interchange south of Madelia to the Highway 15/60 interchange north of Madelia. This is the second year of a two-year project. Construction this year includes resurfacing the westbound lanes, lighting, drainage repairs, updating guardrail, and rehabbing several bridges. Construction on the eastbound lanes of Highway 15/60 was completed in 2022.

Benefits of the projects include improved pavements and drainage, smoother road surfaces and increased safety along the corridor.

Hoffman Construction Company was awarded the project with a bid of $24,988,466.21.

Stay connected, informed

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Stay alert; watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say they found a female passenger with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder upon BCA investigation following stabbing, chase in Mankato Tuesday
First responders discovered 57-year old Douglas Pomplun on the floor of a barn.
Man fatally injured in Renville County barn accident
The Owatonna Police Department has arrested one person in connection to the homicide...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Owatonna homicide

Latest News

Motorists are advised that the westbound Interstate 90 exit ramp to Highway 169 near Blue Earth...
Westbound Interstate 90 exit ramp closure at Highway 169 near Blue Earth
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed an Assurance of...
Attorney General Ellison stops physician from deceptively soliciting donations
The North Mankato Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance with identifying the...
North Mankato Police request help in identifying burglary suspect
The Minnesota Department of Revenue is offering two grant programs totaling $3.5 million to...
$3.5 million in state grants are available for certain Minnesota organizations