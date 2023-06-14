United Way Men’s Event expecting record crowd

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way expects more than 400 attendees for its 9th annual Men’s Event, Wednesday, June 14 at ISG Field from 5-9 p.m.

Presented by Rolls-Royce Solutions America, the Men’s Event welcomes men ages 21+ to enjoy a casual night of fun, food and games to raise awareness of United Way’s work to improve lives in our region.

The event includes food/drink samples from local vendors, games, silent auction, meat raffle and $10 raffle. Scheels has donated $2,100 in gift cards for game winners and consolation winners. This year’s event includes a dunk tank and other new activities.

Dunk tank participants include: Kevin Buisman (MNSU), Brent Busch (PrimeSource), Jon Jamieson (JP Fitness), Jeff Lang (Radio Mankato), Chris Person (Mankato Independent Originals), Brian Taylor (Mankato Motors), Sheriff Jeff Wersal (Blue Earth County), Chris Willaert (Chris Willaert Farmers Insurance Agency).

Event tickets may be purchased at the door or at www.MankatoUnitedWay.org/MensEvent. Individual tickets are $75 each. Purchase a 5-pack of tickets for $350 or a 9-pack for $600. All tickets include food, gameplay, and access to auction and raffles. All who turn in their event ticket will receive two MoonDogs game vouchers.

