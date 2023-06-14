UPDATE: Missing 81-year-old man found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: The Iron County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin has canceled the alert for Daniel Joseph Stella, 81. Stella was found safe in Fosston, MN. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office extends its thanks everyone that assisted in the search for him and for sharing the information.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Daniel Joseph Stella, age 81.

On June 13 at 8:10 P.M., Daniel was spotted alongside of the road on Highway 2 in Itasca County, MN. A citizen gave him gas for his vehicle and he continued westbound on Highway 2 and is possibly in Cass County, MN.

He is driving a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin license plate 540MEK. He was seen wearing gray pants, white striped shirt, gray sweatshirt, gray brewers ball cap.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Daniel Joseph Stella, age 81, please call 911.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.