Warm, hazy weather will continue

Our weather will continue to be warm, dry, and hazy/smoky through the remainder of the workweek, with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by the weekend. The smoky haze from Canadian wildfires will stay mostly aloft, but There is a possibility that some could make it to the surface, creating air quality issues, especially to our north. There will be a change in our weather pattern over the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible from late Friday night through Sunday. After that, we will return to another dry, warmer-than-average weather pattern that will last through much of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly clear but very smoky/hazy, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temps dropping into the low 60s by daybreak.

While the next several days will be mostly sunny, there will be a thick haze from Canadian wildfire smoke. That haze will filter out quite a bit of sunshine, which will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. If it weren’t for the smoke, much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa would likely experience temperatures in the low 90s this week. Instead, we will stay in the mid to upper 80s. While the majority of the smoke will remain aloft, there is a possibility that some of it could descend to the surface, particularly across central and northern Minnesota. This could have an impact on air quality, especially for those in sensitive groups.

Our current dry spell will persist through the rest of this week, with the chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing by the weekend. While most places will likely get at least some rain, it won’t be enough to put a significant dent in our recent dry spell. That said, there could be a few localized areas that get a quarter to a half inch or more of rain. As of right now, I think the best chance of that happening will be across the western half of Minnesota. I know the rain sitchuation is a concern for a lot of folks. Stay tuned… We will have updates as we get closer to the weekend.

After the weekend, it looks as though we are going to enter another dry, warmer-than-average period that will continue through much of next week. Although a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible due to daytime heating-induced instability, significant organized rain or thunderstorms are not anticipated after the weekend.

