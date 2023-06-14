Westbound Interstate 90 exit ramp closure at Highway 169 near Blue Earth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists are advised that the westbound Interstate 90 exit ramp to Highway 169 near Blue Earth will close June 15 until late July, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-90 traffic traveling to northbound or southbound Highway 169 should exit at CSAH 23, travel south on CSAH 23 to CSAH 16, and then go west on CSAH 16 to Highway 169 in Blue Earth.

The Faribault County Road 17 entrance ramp to westbound I-90 is also expected to close late next week until early August.

Traffic on I-90 is currently maintained with two-way traffic, one lane in each direction, in the eastbound lanes from Blue Earth to east of Faribault County Road 17.

The Highway 169 entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 90 near Blue Earth and the westbound I-90 exit ramp to Faribault County Road 17 remain closed and traffic detoured until mid-August, weather permitting. All ramps at the Highway 169 interchange will remain open during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The westbound I-90 rest area located just west of Blue Earth also remains closed until late August.

Project information, benefits, and costs:

Construction on I-90 is expected to be complete in late October 2023, weather permitting. Approximately 20 miles of I-90 will be resurfaced from two miles west of Highway 169 near Blue Earth to Highway 22 south of Wells during the two-year (2023-2024) project. Both eastbound and westbound I-90 will be improved, as well as ramps, bridges, culverts, and lighting along the project. Eastbound I-90 will be under construction in 2024.

To commemorate the completion of I-90 in 1978, concrete panels near Blue Earth were tinted gold, reminiscent of the ‘Golden Spike’ that symbolized completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad in 1869. In 2006, when I-90 needed repaving, most of the golden panels were paved over. As part of the 2023-2024 construction project, the golden panels will be reestablished in their same locations across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-90.

Benefits of the project include improved pavement, bridges, drainage, and lighting. Other benefits include improved sidewalks at the Blue Earth Rest Areas to comply with the Americans with Disability Act. PCiRoads was awarded the design-build project with a bid of $80,192,151.70.

